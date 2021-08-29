Events on the Chattanooga calendar
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chattanooga:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 1386 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Hello Friends: We are excited to host the screening of Episode 11.02 & 11.03 of TWD. Doors will open at 6:30 PM.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 709 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 1150 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
We can't wait for you to join us IN PERSON for our 2021 Raise the Roof event!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 107 W M.L.K. Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37402
IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 850 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Reimagining Our Relationship to Place: How we decolonize design thinking to inspire collective well-being
