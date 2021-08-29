Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Events on the Chattanooga calendar

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chattanooga:

Nic & Norman's Chattanooga-August 29 2021-Episode 11.02 & 11.03

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1386 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Hello Friends: We are excited to host the screening of Episode 11.02 & 11.03 of TWD. Doors will open at 6:30 PM.

MERCH VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour - Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 709 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Habitat Chattanooga's 2021 Raise the Roof Luncheon

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1150 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

We can't wait for you to join us IN PERSON for our 2021 Raise the Roof event!

IXL Live - Chattanooga, TN (Oct. 14)

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 W M.L.K. Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37402

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

CIVIQ: Reimagining Our Relationship to Place

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 850 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Reimagining Our Relationship to Place: How we decolonize design thinking to inspire collective well-being

