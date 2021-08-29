Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville events coming up

Huntsville Digest
 5 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Huntsville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huntsville:

Bridal Ponytail Demo Class

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 228 Holmes Avenue Northwest, 5th Floor Suite D, Huntsville, AL 35801

Learn how to style the perfect ponytail ideal for any bridal look. It'll pop, have volume & look glamours.

BLITZKID "ESCAPE THE GRAVE TOUR"

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 415 Church Street Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35801

BLITZKID "ESCAPE THE GRAVE TOUR" is being moved to May 2021 date will be posted soon

Soft Skills Workshop Online in Huntsville

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 Governors Drive SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

You can learn about soft skills in a class, seminar, watch a video or read a book. But to become proficient, you must practice them.

End of the line (A Tribute to the Allman Brothers )

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

End of the line a tribute to the Allman Brothers

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band makes their way to Sidetracks Music Hall

Huntsville Digest

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

