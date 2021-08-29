Brownsville calendar: Coming events

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Brownsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brownsville area:

Mel's Girls Presents: Kylie Sonique Love Brownsville, TX

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 10700 Farm to Market 1421, Brownsville, TX 78520

Join us for a special Drag Me out Thursday as the Mel's Girls Present: Kylie Sonique Love from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6

Cornhole Tournament Brownsville, TX

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Cornhole Tournament!! Every 4th Sunday of the month! FREE ENTRY, and CASH PRIZES! 7 PM - 10 PM Live Music the whole time and 7 Food Trucks!

Junior Ranger Explorer Brownsville, TX

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1000 New Carmen Ave, Brownsville, TX

Become a Junior Ranger Explorer by learning about nature through different activities. Interested youth complete a series of activities, share their answers with a park ranger, and receive a...

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 10700 Farm to Market 1421, Brownsville, TX 78520

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Brownsville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 9pm

Yoga with Coach Pegah Brownsville, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Brownsville, Brownsville, TX 78520

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.