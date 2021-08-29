Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Providence calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Providence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNTWo_0bgSbG3D00

La_Noche RI

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

La Noche RI is a monthly dance social happening in Rhode Island. It is a celebratory and inclusive dance space that embraces all people.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkCNa_0bgSbG3D00

Bodysnatcher / Boundaries / Left To Suffer / Mouth Of War

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

Bodysnatcher / Boundaries / Left To Suffer / Mouth Of War

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJ1we_0bgSbG3D00

NecronomiCon Providence 2022

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 Dorrance St., Providence, RI 02903

NecronomiCon Providence - the global celebration of the weird renaissance, featuring four days of Weird fiction, art, and academia.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLQPP_0bgSbG3D00

Providence Mob Tour (walking Mafia history tour of Providence, RI)

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 99 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903

Providence Mob Tour is a 1 1/2 to 2 hour walking Mafia history tour through the Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence, RI.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ec75h_0bgSbG3D00

Season Opener

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903

The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to the stage to perform our first full-orchestra concert since March 2020!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
180
Followers
443
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Federal Hill#Art#Mafia#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy