Providence calendar: Coming events
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Providence:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903
La Noche RI is a monthly dance social happening in Rhode Island. It is a celebratory and inclusive dance space that embraces all people.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903
Bodysnatcher / Boundaries / Left To Suffer / Mouth Of War
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 11 Dorrance St., Providence, RI 02903
NecronomiCon Providence - the global celebration of the weird renaissance, featuring four days of Weird fiction, art, and academia.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 99 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903
Providence Mob Tour is a 1 1/2 to 2 hour walking Mafia history tour through the Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence, RI.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to the stage to perform our first full-orchestra concert since March 2020!
