Live events coming up in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Santa Rosa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Rosa:

California Native Plants Open House & Garden Walk Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Enjoy the warm fall colors at the Laguna Environmental Center while learning about California native plants!

POSTPONED - WCHC Vaccine Clinic Volunteer Celebration Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

POSTPONED - Join us in the future to celebrate our West County Health Centers Volunteers who supported our community vaccination clinics.

VIP Petcare at Western Farm Center Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 21 West 7th St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Crescent Cafe - Popup Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 1229 North Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Sister Sweet Shoppe has a retail location for a limited time only! Enjoy our Late Night Popup with Music, goodies, and chill lounge setting!