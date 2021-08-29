Cancel
Greenville, SC

Live events on the horizon in Greenville

Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
(GREENVILLE, SC) Live events are lining up on the Greenville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

Wear a Wedding Dress Party 2022

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 220 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Wear your wedding dress again or wear someone else dress! Single married, engaged, we don't care...just expect to get silly!

Hyatt Downtown, 2022 Wedding Festival

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

General Admission Bride Festival Attractions: Tons of Prizes 1st 600 Brides through the door can register for the GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY! Oppo

MercyMe - Children International Volunteers - Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 650 N Academy St, Greenville, SC 29601

Come volunteer on the MercyMe Inhale (Exhale) tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

A Rose in Harlem

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 115 North Brown Street, Greenville, SC 29601

An elegant, Harlem jazz themed night filled with good music ranging from sounds of Louis Armstrong to the sweet tempos of Ari & Jazmine.

CHAARG WW: Cycle Bar

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 307 East McBee Avenue, #Suite B, Greenville, SC 29601

Come join us at Cycle Bar for an amazing cycling workout!

