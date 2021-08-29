Live events Syracuse — what’s coming up
(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Syracuse calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 351 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
We cordially invite you to Syracuse, NY's FIRST Family Halloween Bash for families throughout CNY.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 401 Harrison Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Event Date: Thursday September 23rd Event Registration Starts: 5 PM Scavenger Hunt Begins: 5:30PM After-Party Begins: 7PM
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 530 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
1st Annual Women on the Front Line, Inc Mother Son Brunch
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 351 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Sell your products to over 2500 shoppers who enjoy shopping our fun and eclectic, locally-focused urban pop-up market!
