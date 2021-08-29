Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Live events Syracuse — what’s coming up

Syracuse News Beat
 5 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Syracuse calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:

Halloween Kids Spooktacular

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 351 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

We cordially invite you to Syracuse, NY's FIRST Family Halloween Bash for families throughout CNY.

CNY Architecture & Design Scavenger Hunt

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Harrison Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Event Date: Thursday September 23rd Event Registration Starts: 5 PM Scavenger Hunt Begins: 5:30PM After-Party Begins: 7PM

Mother Son Brunch

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 530 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

1st Annual Women on the Front Line, Inc Mother Son Brunch

FALL NIGHT MARKET 2021 Vendor Registration

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 351 South Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Sell your products to over 2500 shoppers who enjoy shopping our fun and eclectic, locally-focused urban pop-up market!

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

