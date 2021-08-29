Boston calendar: What's coming up

(BOSTON, MA) Boston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boston area:

La Klave Rumba Latina Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 25 Union Street, Boston, MA 02108

Gran opening of this exotic hot Latin night “La Klave Rumba Latina . A spot right in the Faneuil Hall área the promise to be the #1 Spot .

Four-Handed Illusions: An Intimate Evening of Laughs & Wonder Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 84 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108

Illusionists Joel Acevedo and Steve Kradolfer join their talents in a magic and comedy performance that is engaging, funny, and mystifying.

Center for Learning & Academic Success: Meet & Greet Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Address: 73 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108

The Center for Learning & Academic Success provides various resources for students throughout their time with INTO & Suffolk University.

Illusions The Drag Brunch Boston - Drag Queen Brunch Show - Boston, MA Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 4 Bosworth Street, Boston, MA 02108

PLEASE NOTE: WHEN SELECTING YOUR TICKET TYPE THAT BRUNCH IS NOT INCLUDED AND MUST BE PURCHASED AS AN ADD-ON TICKET PER PERSON.

Ice Cream for Lunch - Fierce Urgency of Now! Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02108

Learn more about civic engagement opportunities from local civic leaders while sparking new connections with neighbors.