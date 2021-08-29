Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Boston Times
Boston Times
 5 days ago

(BOSTON, MA) Boston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SogGG_0bgSbCWJ00

La Klave Rumba Latina

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 25 Union Street, Boston, MA 02108

Gran opening of this exotic hot Latin night “La Klave Rumba Latina . A spot right in the Faneuil Hall área the promise to be the #1 Spot .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElXSj_0bgSbCWJ00

Four-Handed Illusions: An Intimate Evening of Laughs & Wonder

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 84 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108

Illusionists Joel Acevedo and Steve Kradolfer join their talents in a magic and comedy performance that is engaging, funny, and mystifying.

Center for Learning & Academic Success: Meet & Greet

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:45 AM

Address: 73 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02108

The Center for Learning & Academic Success provides various resources for students throughout their time with INTO & Suffolk University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OSJ0_0bgSbCWJ00

Illusions The Drag Brunch Boston - Drag Queen Brunch Show - Boston, MA

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 4 Bosworth Street, Boston, MA 02108

PLEASE NOTE: WHEN SELECTING YOUR TICKET TYPE THAT BRUNCH IS NOT INCLUDED AND MUST BE PURCHASED AS AN ADD-ON TICKET PER PERSON.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeobI_0bgSbCWJ00

Ice Cream for Lunch - Fierce Urgency of Now!

Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02108

Learn more about civic engagement opportunities from local civic leaders while sparking new connections with neighbors.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Boston Times

Boston Times

Boston, MA
142
Followers
471
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Ma Rrb#Ma 02108#Suffolk University
Comments / 0

