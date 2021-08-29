Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo events coming soon

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 5 days ago

(AMARILLO, TX) Live events are coming to Amarillo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amarillo:

The Beauty Pop-Up

Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 S Buchanan St, Amarillo, TX

The Beauty Pop-Up August 28 - 29, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Regency Room Entrance #4 Visit event Facebook page for more information.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System — 2021 Hugh A. Pennal Lecture

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 401 South Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Please join us for the 2021 Pennal Lecture featuring Bassey Ikpi, author of "I'm Telling the Truth but I'm Lying."

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Amarillo, Amarillo, TX 79101

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Just Between Friends Fall '21 Sale

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 South Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Join us for the Fall Kids Sale at the Amarillo Civic Center! You'll find over 60,000 items for kids ages newborn thru teens!

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
