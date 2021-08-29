Events on the Fayetteville calendar
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Fayetteville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fayetteville:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Address: 121 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Celebrate the end of 2021 and bring in the 2022 New Year in your dress to impress and sneakers wear.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 222 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Get ready for another great 4th Friday Downtown Fayetteville event as we prepare to take you, "Around the World in 80 Minutes".
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Family friendly, self led outdoor Halloween event. Come out and see skeletons, jack-o-lanterns and your favorite monsters. Trick-or-treat!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 460 Hay St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Celebrity Stylist Extraordinaire Marcus Doss is at is again and bringing the hottest hair and fashion show the city has ever seen!
Comments / 0