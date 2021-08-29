Events on the Fayetteville calendar

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Fayetteville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fayetteville:

For The Love Of Sneakers NYE Ball TGG Omegas & FBAAC Deltas Inaugural Event Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 121 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Celebrate the end of 2021 and bring in the 2022 New Year in your dress to impress and sneakers wear.

"Around the World in 80 Minutes" 4th Friday Downtown Fayetteville Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Get ready for another great 4th Friday Downtown Fayetteville event as we prepare to take you, "Around the World in 80 Minutes".

Halloween at the BOO-tanical Garden Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Family friendly, self led outdoor Halloween event. Come out and see skeletons, jack-o-lanterns and your favorite monsters. Trick-or-treat!

Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike- Fayetteville, NC Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 460 Hay St, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

Marcus Doss Salon Presents The Exotic Hair Odyssey Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Celebrity Stylist Extraordinaire Marcus Doss is at is again and bringing the hottest hair and fashion show the city has ever seen!