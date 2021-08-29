Live events coming up in Montgomery
(MONTGOMERY, AL) Montgomery has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Montgomery:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 1018 Madison Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104
Come to a hands-on workshop for students and adults and learn from local artists a craft using Hanji paper. You create & we will SHINE!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 432 Goldthwaite Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
My First Annual Paint and Sip Party !! Join me your Instructor (Christina Deal) for Dance party, wine, and great Food
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 301 Columbus Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
Tavern Fest is back in 2021, featuring Alabama Music Hall of Fame group, Wet Willie with 2021 Grammy winner, Jimmy Hall
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 201 Tallapoosa Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
Join over 80 multi-genre authors in historic downtown Montgomery, AL May 20-21, 2022 for the Capital City Author Event.
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 1728 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104
Join us for a seminar hosted by the Respite Ministry at First United Methodist Church with guest speaker Elaine K. Sanchez.
