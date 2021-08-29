Live events coming up in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Montgomery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Montgomery:

Hanji Papercraft Workshop Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1018 Madison Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104

Come to a hands-on workshop for students and adults and learn from local artists a craft using Hanji paper. You create & we will SHINE!

Paint, Dance, and Sip Paint Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 432 Goldthwaite Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

My First Annual Paint and Sip Party !! Join me your Instructor (Christina Deal) for Dance party, wine, and great Food

Tavern Fest 2021 featuring Wet Willie Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Columbus Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Tavern Fest is back in 2021, featuring Alabama Music Hall of Fame group, Wet Willie with 2021 Grammy winner, Jimmy Hall

Capital City Author Event 2022 Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 Tallapoosa Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Join over 80 multi-genre authors in historic downtown Montgomery, AL May 20-21, 2022 for the Capital City Author Event.

Finding Hope, Humor, and Heart in Caregiving Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1728 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Join us for a seminar hosted by the Respite Ministry at First United Methodist Church with guest speaker Elaine K. Sanchez.