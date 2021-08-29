Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee. * From late Tuesday night to Saturday afternoon. * At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 25.7 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Low land and agriculture land near the creek is flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.6 feet on 03/17/1956. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Tibbee Creek Tibbee 23.0 9.0 Sun 8 pm CDT 10.7 21.6 25.6