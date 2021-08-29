Cancel
Savannah, GA

Live events Savannah — what’s coming up

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 5 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) Live events are coming to Savannah.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Savannah area:

Emporium Wine Tasting

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 254 East Perry Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Join us for an evening of poetry in a bottle!

2022 Dining in the Dark

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 605 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401

Dining in the Dark is a rare and unique sensory dining experience that you will never forget.

The Cadillac Three pres by Country Fuzz at Saddlebags (Nov 13th)

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 317 West River Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Catch the return of The Cadillac Three LIVE at Saddle Bags Savannah on November 13th, 2021

Everybody Gets Lei'd ~ Hawaiian Themed Bar Crawl & Reggae Party

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 306 W Upper Factors Walk, Savannah, GA 31401

At this event, "Everybody Gets Lei'd" Come dressed in your favorite Luau themed attire with special music performances by Zach Deputy & more

Diamonds and Pearls Stylist and Barbers Ball

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA 31401

The ball is a black-tie affair designed to create unity in the community to honor legendary stylist & barbers and it’s entire industry.

