Live events Savannah — what’s coming up
(SAVANNAH, GA) Live events are coming to Savannah.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Savannah area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 254 East Perry Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Join us for an evening of poetry in a bottle!
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM
Address: 605 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401
Dining in the Dark is a rare and unique sensory dining experience that you will never forget.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM
Address: 317 West River Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Catch the return of The Cadillac Three LIVE at Saddle Bags Savannah on November 13th, 2021
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 306 W Upper Factors Walk, Savannah, GA 31401
At this event, "Everybody Gets Lei'd" Come dressed in your favorite Luau themed attire with special music performances by Zach Deputy & more
Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 09:00 AM
Address: 2 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA 31401
The ball is a black-tie affair designed to create unity in the community to honor legendary stylist & barbers and it’s entire industry.
