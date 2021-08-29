Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Live events on the horizon in Shreveport

Posted by 
Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Live events are lining up on the Shreveport calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shreveport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnprX_0bgSb3f100

Prize Fest 2021: Back in the Streets!

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 700 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

The most amazing film, food, music, fashion, and comedy festival on the planet!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6AxO_0bgSb3f100

2021 North Louisiana Travel Outlook Conference

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Travel and hospitality industry professionals will discuss issues relevant to the tourism industry in northwest Louisiana.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUCw4_0bgSb3f100

Shreveport, LA - 'Nasty Secrets' Poetry/Comedy Showcase

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1234 Jones, Shreveport, LA 71101

Endless Idea Group presents the ultimate #cometry showcase! The “Nasty Secrets' Tour will hit 13 cities.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKMAG_0bgSb3f100

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZESe_0bgSb3f100

How To Improve Your Memory - Shreveport

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Shreveport, LA 71101

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
365
Followers
432
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Make Yourself#Speed Dating#La 71101 Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy