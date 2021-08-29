Live events on the horizon in Shreveport
(SHREVEPORT, LA) Live events are lining up on the Shreveport calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shreveport:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 700 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
The most amazing film, food, music, fashion, and comedy festival on the planet!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 400 Caddo Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
Travel and hospitality industry professionals will discuss issues relevant to the tourism industry in northwest Louisiana.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 1234 Jones, Shreveport, LA 71101
Endless Idea Group presents the ultimate #cometry showcase! The “Nasty Secrets' Tour will hit 13 cities.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Shreveport, LA 71101
Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
