Noxubee County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Noxubee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Noxubee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tibbee Creek Near Tibbee affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Noxubee River At Macon. * From Tuesday afternoon until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 6.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 32.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Agriculture flooding is occurring near the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Noxubee River Macon 26.0 6.1 Sun 8 pm CDT 7.9 28.3 32.0

alerts.weather.gov

