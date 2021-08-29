Fort Myers calendar: What's coming up

(FORT MYERS, FL) Live events are coming to Fort Myers.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Myers:

Sip & Shop Party! Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1544 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Join us on November 13th for our Sip and Shop Party!

FMHS C/O 2001 20th Reunion Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1811 Royal Palm Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

We are super excited to celebrate our 20 year FMHS reunion! Go Greenies!

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Estate Sales of Southwest Florida Brings you another great sale . EVERYTHING STARTS AT $ 1.00 visit Auctions50 .com to register to bid! AUCTION TITLE 7543. Auction Link Great Online Auction that...

Just Model: Special Photo Session - Ft. Myers, FL Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

All models are required to apply for this event. Please email JustModelTampa@gmail.com for details.

Mental Health on the Frontlines Conference A Day of Education & Inspiration Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2031 Jackson Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

The conference will recognize and celebrate our frontline workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.