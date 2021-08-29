Fort Myers calendar: What's coming up
(FORT MYERS, FL) Live events are coming to Fort Myers.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Myers:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 1544 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Join us on November 13th for our Sip and Shop Party!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1811 Royal Palm Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901
We are super excited to celebrate our 20 year FMHS reunion! Go Greenies!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Estate Sales of Southwest Florida Brings you another great sale . EVERYTHING STARTS AT $ 1.00 visit Auctions50 .com to register to bid! AUCTION TITLE 7543. Auction Link Great Online Auction that...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
All models are required to apply for this event. Please email JustModelTampa@gmail.com for details.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 2031 Jackson Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
The conference will recognize and celebrate our frontline workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.
