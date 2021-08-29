Special Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Muskingum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coshocton; Muskingum STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT COSHOCTON AND MUSKINGUM COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM EDT At 1212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Danville to near Dresden to near South Zanesville. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to vegatation is possible. Locations impacted include Zanesville, Coshocton, West Lafayette, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Dresden, Frazeysburg, Philo, Warsaw, Pleasant Grove, Conesville, and Gratiot. This includes Interstate 70 in Ohio near mile marker 143, and between mile markers 145 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH