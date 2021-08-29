Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coshocton County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Muskingum by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coshocton; Muskingum STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT COSHOCTON AND MUSKINGUM COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM EDT At 1212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Danville to near Dresden to near South Zanesville. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to vegatation is possible. Locations impacted include Zanesville, Coshocton, West Lafayette, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Dresden, Frazeysburg, Philo, Warsaw, Pleasant Grove, Conesville, and Gratiot. This includes Interstate 70 in Ohio near mile marker 143, and between mile markers 145 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Muskingum County, OH
City
Gratiot, OH
City
Warsaw, OH
City
Danville, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
County
Coshocton County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
South Zanesville, OH
City
Dresden, OH
City
Philo, OH
City
West Lafayette, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#Thunderstorms#Muskingum#Interstate 70
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy