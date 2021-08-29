Sarasota events coming soon

(SARASOTA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Sarasota calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sarasota:

Free Ovato at Island House Tap & Grill Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 5110 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Join us for food and fun as consumers and business owners discover how you can profit by using digital currencies in everyday life

Copy of Cocoon House Tour Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:15 PM

Address: 3575 Bayou Louise Lane, Sarasota, FL 34242

Tour the interior of Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph's historic 1950 Healy Guest House, also known as the Cocoon House.

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 4270 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34233

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Siesta Key Farmers Market Siesta Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5104 Ocean Blvd, Siesta Key, FL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Every Sunday: 8.00 am to 12.00 pm Location: 5124 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!