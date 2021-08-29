Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota events coming soon

Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 5 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Sarasota calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sarasota:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbC50_0bgSazRB00

Free Ovato at Island House Tap & Grill

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 5110 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Join us for food and fun as consumers and business owners discover how you can profit by using digital currencies in everyday life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fe8KV_0bgSazRB00

Copy of Cocoon House Tour

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:15 PM

Address: 3575 Bayou Louise Lane, Sarasota, FL 34242

Tour the interior of Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph's historic 1950 Healy Guest House, also known as the Cocoon House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YdkIk_0bgSazRB00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 4270 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34233

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNu9n_0bgSazRB00

Siesta Key Farmers Market

Siesta Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5104 Ocean Blvd, Siesta Key, FL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Every Sunday: 8.00 am to 12.00 pm Location: 5124 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL 34242

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em1y9_0bgSazRB00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

