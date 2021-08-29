Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Live events coming up in Boise

Posted by 
Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BOISE, ID) Boise is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrVIE_0bgSayYS00

Boise Flower & Garden Show

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 850 West Front Street, Boise, ID 83702

BOISE'S BIGGEST AND BEST FLOWER AND GARDEN SHOW OF THE YEAR!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFIbh_0bgSayYS00

EL TEN ELEVEN

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 111 N 11th St, Boise, ID 83702

El Ten Eleven back in Boise on December 6th , show at Neurolux.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDqzI_0bgSayYS00

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Boise

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 507 West Main St, Boise, ID 83702

The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming Saturday February 19th, 2022! We're turning Boise into Bourbon Street for the biggest Mardi party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQ1DT_0bgSayYS00

LALA LALA

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 10:30 PM

Address: 111 N 11th St, Boise, ID 83702

Lala Lala back in Boise on March 16th for a show at Neurolux.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQf1d_0bgSayYS00

Selling Still Woozy Concert Tickets

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 12:00 AM

Address: 416 South 9th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Selling sold out general admission ticket to Still Woozys ft. Wallice concert

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boise Dispatch

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
143
Followers
421
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Boise S#The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy