Live events coming up in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Boise is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boise:

Boise Flower & Garden Show Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 850 West Front Street, Boise, ID 83702

BOISE'S BIGGEST AND BEST FLOWER AND GARDEN SHOW OF THE YEAR!

EL TEN ELEVEN Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 111 N 11th St, Boise, ID 83702

El Ten Eleven back in Boise on December 6th , show at Neurolux.

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Boise Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 507 West Main St, Boise, ID 83702

The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming Saturday February 19th, 2022! We're turning Boise into Bourbon Street for the biggest Mardi party!

LALA LALA Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 10:30 PM

Address: 111 N 11th St, Boise, ID 83702

Lala Lala back in Boise on March 16th for a show at Neurolux.

Selling Still Woozy Concert Tickets Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 12:00 AM

Address: 416 South 9th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Selling sold out general admission ticket to Still Woozys ft. Wallice concert