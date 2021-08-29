Cancel
Lakeland, FL

What's up Lakeland: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lakeland Digest
 5 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) Lakeland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kb2fP_0bgSaxfj00

B&B JAZZ TRIO

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 108 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL

B&B JAZZ TRIO: 9 to midnight, Aug. 28, Lakeland Loft, 108 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland, free. Alex Belliveau, trombone; Paul Butcher, piano; Manny Patino, bass. 863-210-5327...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUcFz_0bgSaxfj00

Drag Queen Brunch at Frescos

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 132 South Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

Nate Crosby Events presents Lakeland's orignial Drag Queen Bruch! You have never experienced a brunch party like this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyYsO_0bgSaxfj00

Exploration V Children's Museum - Daily Programs

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 109 N Kentucky Ave, Lakeland, FL

After more than a year, in-person educator-directed programs are back at Explorations V Children’s Museum! Museum educators are excited to welcome you back to an in-person classroom format that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21teLu_0bgSaxfj00

Hand Tied Establish Extensions Hands-On Class

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 502 E Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Learn hands-on how to transform your clients' hair with hand-tied extensions and perfectly blended color. Scale your salon business today!

Sip n' Shop

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 802 North Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

Join us for our monthly Sip n' Shop from 5-9PM on the Third Thursday of each month! Come support local artists and makers.

Lakeland Digest

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

