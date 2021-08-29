What’s up Lakeland: Local events calendar
(LAKELAND, FL) Lakeland is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeland:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 108 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL
B&B JAZZ TRIO: 9 to midnight, Aug. 28, Lakeland Loft, 108 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland, free. Alex Belliveau, trombone; Paul Butcher, piano; Manny Patino, bass. 863-210-5327...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 132 South Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Nate Crosby Events presents Lakeland's orignial Drag Queen Bruch! You have never experienced a brunch party like this!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Address: 109 N Kentucky Ave, Lakeland, FL
After more than a year, in-person educator-directed programs are back at Explorations V Children’s Museum! Museum educators are excited to welcome you back to an in-person classroom format that...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 502 E Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
Learn hands-on how to transform your clients' hair with hand-tied extensions and perfectly blended color. Scale your salon business today!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 802 North Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Join us for our monthly Sip n' Shop from 5-9PM on the Third Thursday of each month! Come support local artists and makers.
