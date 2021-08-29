What’s up Lakeland: Local events calendar

(LAKELAND, FL) Lakeland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeland:

B&B JAZZ TRIO Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 108 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL

B&B JAZZ TRIO: 9 to midnight, Aug. 28, Lakeland Loft, 108 S. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland, free. Alex Belliveau, trombone; Paul Butcher, piano; Manny Patino, bass. 863-210-5327...

Drag Queen Brunch at Frescos Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 132 South Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

Nate Crosby Events presents Lakeland's orignial Drag Queen Bruch! You have never experienced a brunch party like this!

Exploration V Children's Museum - Daily Programs Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 109 N Kentucky Ave, Lakeland, FL

After more than a year, in-person educator-directed programs are back at Explorations V Children’s Museum! Museum educators are excited to welcome you back to an in-person classroom format that...

Hand Tied Establish Extensions Hands-On Class Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 502 E Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Learn hands-on how to transform your clients' hair with hand-tied extensions and perfectly blended color. Scale your salon business today!

Sip n' Shop Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 802 North Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

Join us for our monthly Sip n' Shop from 5-9PM on the Third Thursday of each month! Come support local artists and makers.