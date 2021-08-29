Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anchorage News Watch

Coming soon: Anchorage events

Posted by 
Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 5 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Anchorage has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Anchorage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qm3QN_0bgSawn000

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal match in 90 secs AC

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Anchorage, AK 99501

I help successful single people Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal match.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnXgQ_0bgSawn000

Founder and Master Distiller Kaveh Zamanian Presents: Rabbit Hole Bourbon

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 508 West 6th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

An Evening with Rabbit Hole Founder and Master Distiller Kaveh Zamanian

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrBDE_0bgSawn000

Beyond your Birth Chart, the Spiritual Path of Astrology

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 524 West 4th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Km2sQ_0bgSawn000

Six-Stop Worldwide Whisky Tour (Anchorage)

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 425 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

The finest whiskies in the Impex Global Import Portfolio will be paired with savory, inspired courses at Ginger in downtown Anchorage.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDfzT_0bgSawn000

Let's Get Cheeky! | Speed Dating Anchorage | Singles Event

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Let's Get Cheeky! | Speed Dating Anchorage | Singles Event

Learn More

Comments / 0

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage, AK
269
Followers
242
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Anchorage#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Singles Event#Art#Zoom#Ideal#Ak 99501
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy