Coming soon: Anchorage events

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Anchorage has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Anchorage:

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal match in 90 secs AC Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Anchorage, AK 99501

I help successful single people Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal match.

Founder and Master Distiller Kaveh Zamanian Presents: Rabbit Hole Bourbon Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 508 West 6th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

An Evening with Rabbit Hole Founder and Master Distiller Kaveh Zamanian

Beyond your Birth Chart, the Spiritual Path of Astrology Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 524 West 4th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->

Six-Stop Worldwide Whisky Tour (Anchorage) Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 425 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

The finest whiskies in the Impex Global Import Portfolio will be paired with savory, inspired courses at Ginger in downtown Anchorage.

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Let's Get Cheeky! | Speed Dating Anchorage | Singles Event