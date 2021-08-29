Cancel
Laredo, TX

Laredo events coming up

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 5 days ago

(LAREDO, TX) Laredo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laredo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeKKs_0bgSavuH00

SCARTACULAR Halloween Family Costume Event

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 110 Calle del Norte Road, Laredo, TX 78041

This super spectacular SCARY HALLOWEEN FAMILY Costume Party will be held at Embassy Mystery Suites. Do you dare Scare EVERYONE!!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C343v_0bgSavuH00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Laredo

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via zoom, Laredo, TX 78040

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFDW7_0bgSavuH00

Josh Abbott Band

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 5064 E Saunders, Laredo , TX 78040

A staple in the Texas music scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University, Josh Abbott Band have weathered many storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzYWm_0bgSavuH00

LMC Bariatric Support Group

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1700 East Saunders Street, Laredo, TX 78041

Attending a group with common issues and similar goals makes your commitment stronger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvcCY_0bgSavuH00

Columbia Summer Sale

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1600 Water St, Laredo, TX

Sun Protection Apparel starting at $19.99 Summer Footwear starting at $19.99* *No coupon necessary for in-store offer. No additional discount applied. While supply lasts. Subject to change. See...

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

