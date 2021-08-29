Laredo events coming up
(LAREDO, TX) Laredo is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laredo:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 110 Calle del Norte Road, Laredo, TX 78041
This super spectacular SCARY HALLOWEEN FAMILY Costume Party will be held at Embassy Mystery Suites. Do you dare Scare EVERYONE!!!!!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via zoom, Laredo, TX 78040
Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 5064 E Saunders, Laredo , TX 78040
A staple in the Texas music scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University, Josh Abbott Band have weathered many storms.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1700 East Saunders Street, Laredo, TX 78041
Attending a group with common issues and similar goals makes your commitment stronger.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 1600 Water St, Laredo, TX
Sun Protection Apparel starting at $19.99 Summer Footwear starting at $19.99* *No coupon necessary for in-store offer. No additional discount applied. While supply lasts. Subject to change. See...
