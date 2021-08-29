Live events Reno — what’s coming up

(RENO, NV) Reno has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Reno:

How to Not Suck on Social Media: Beyond Best Practices Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 Sinclair Street, Reno, NV 89501

Join us for our September luncheon in person to hear Wes McQuillen talk about how to be successful on social media—beyond the best practices

Janice Oberding's Haunted Halloween Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 10 South Lake Street, Reno, NV 89501

Stories of ghosts and Nevada's haunted spots, a Marilyn Séance and an after hours tour of the museum all add to a Spooktacular Halloween..

September Drag Brunch Hosted by Haus of Does Moore Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 255 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

Cafe Whitney, is proud to partner with the Haus of Does Moore to bring Drag Brunch to Downtown Reno on Saturday, September 18th.

Silver Age Comic Con (previously Campbell Con) Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV 89501

Pop Culture and Comic Convention for Fans of All Ages