Coming soon: Pensacola events
(PENSACOLA, FL) Live events are coming to Pensacola.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pensacola:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 116 East Gonzalez Street, Pensacola, FL 32501
This is the inaugural event of The HER Foundations All Service Ball celebrating military, law enforcement and first responders in NWFL
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 21 W Romana St, Pensacola, FL
Buy 2 Get 1 Free of our 32 oz crowlers every Sunday and get stocked up for the week with fresh beer!\n
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 3200 E Lakeview Ave, Pensacola, FL
Event listing from Pensacola Parks & Recreation : Sunday, August 29 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Pack your coolers, bring your lawn chairs and join us at the Hunter Amphitheater for the Blues Angel...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 21 W Romana St, Pensacola, FL
Kids 10 and under eat free with the purchase of any full price menu item from 4PM until the kitchen closes. Kids menu options: - Hot dog - Chicken tenders - Grilled cheese - Includes with fries or...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 2050 N 12th Ave, Pensacola, FL
Join us Sunday, August 29th for the incredibly talented stylings of Katie Dineen!
