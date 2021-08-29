Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Coming soon: Pensacola events

Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
(PENSACOLA, FL) Live events are coming to Pensacola.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pensacola:

All Services Ball

Pensacola, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 116 East Gonzalez Street, Pensacola, FL 32501

This is the inaugural event of The HER Foundations All Service Ball celebrating military, law enforcement and first responders in NWFL

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Crowlers

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 21 W Romana St, Pensacola, FL

Buy 2 Get 1 Free of our 32 oz crowlers every Sunday and get stocked up for the week with fresh beer!\n

Blues Angel Music's Blues on the Bay - Modern Eldorados

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3200 E Lakeview Ave, Pensacola, FL

Event listing from Pensacola Parks & Recreation : Sunday, August 29 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Pack your coolers, bring your lawn chairs and join us at the Hunter Amphitheater for the Blues Angel...

Kids Eat Free Tuesday’s!

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 21 W Romana St, Pensacola, FL

Kids 10 and under eat free with the purchase of any full price menu item from 4PM until the kitchen closes. Kids menu options: - Hot dog - Chicken tenders - Grilled cheese - Includes with fries or...

Katie Dineen

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2050 N 12th Ave, Pensacola, FL

Join us Sunday, August 29th for the incredibly talented stylings of Katie Dineen!

