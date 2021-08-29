Salem events coming up

(SALEM, OR) Salem has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salem:

Sal & The Salamanders Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Due to extreme heat, we will be moving this venue to the 7th of August. Can't wait to have this local band perform at Beehive.

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Salem Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Salem, OR 97301

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Salem, OR 97301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SOR Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Salem, OR 97301

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Honoring the American Spirit Week Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

B‑17 Alliance Foundation will host the famous Flying Fortress B‑17 Sentimental Journey, at the historic Salem McNary Airfield. Guests may tour the inside of this fully intact flying B‑17 and view...