Lubbock, TX

Lubbock events calendar

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 5 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Live events are coming to Lubbock.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lubbock area:

RealDeal Trivia Night - TV Show Edition

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1617 University Avenue, #b, Lubbock, TX 79401

Think you and your team has what it takes to be crowned the Kings/Queens of TV Show Trivia?

An Evening with Sinatra: starring Brian Duprey - Live at the Cactus Theater

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

An Evening with Sinatra: starring Brian Duprey - Live at the Cactus Theater!

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (LUBBOCK)

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: LUBBOCK, Lubbock, TX 79401

Balance Your Hormones and Create Rock Solid Self-Worth & Self-Love by remembering what it means to be woman!

Success Through Stillness

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1001 Main St., Ste. 403, Lubbock, TX 79401

Success Through Stillness is a transcendent meditation that promotes optimal health and well-being.

Kyle Nix of Turnpike Troubadours - Debut Album Tour! - Live at Cactus!

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Kyle Nix of Turnpike Troubadours - Debut Album Tour! - Live at Cactus Theater!

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

