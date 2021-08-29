Why the California recall is within the margin of error and what that means for Gavin Newsom

Whatever issues Democrats, progressives, liberals, independents and others have with Gov. Gavin Newsom, they should not confuse or conflate it with the urgent and essential need to resist, reject and defeat the Republican recall. For it is indeed a right-wing Republican effort regardless of the many ways they might nickname the truth, and repackage and present social callousness and cold political calculation as genuine concern for the welfare and future of sunny California. Their appeal is not only to the gullible and short-sighted, but also those who are prone to experience and express personal pique as real politics, tossing aside the critical issues at stake and the long view of politics and struggle.