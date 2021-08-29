Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Why the California recall is within the margin of error and what that means for Gavin Newsom

By Harry Enten
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The idea that California voters might recall Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom seems like a Republican fantasy and nothing more at first glance... A look at the data reveals there is a very real possibility of Newsom getting recalled...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

CNN

CNN

636K+
Followers
96K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gray Davis
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Democratic#Democrats#Cbs News#Republicans#The White House#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
New York City, NYCNN

Climate scientist: This is a dystopian moment

(CNN) — I'm a climate scientist and on Wednesday night, I watched the rain outside my New York City window break the local record for the most accumulation in an hour. It was an event that caused catastrophic flooding and infrastructure failures across both the New York Metro area and a wide swath of the Northeast US, delivered by the remnant of a powerful hurricane that had visited even greater destruction on Louisiana a couple of days ago.
New York City, NYCNN

The days of 'let's see what happens' are over

Carl Safina is an ecologist and MacArthur Fellow. He holds the Endowed Chair for Nature and Humanity at Stony Brook University and is founder of the non-profit Safina Center. His most recent book "Becoming Wild; How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace," was a New York Times 2020 Notable Book of the Year. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinion on CNN.
San Diego, CASFGate

Gavin Newsom recall election is turning into landslide, poll shows

For the second time this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom saw a very encouraging poll in the upcoming Sept. 14 California recall election. A SurveyUSA/San Diego Union-Tribune poll found Newsom beating back the recall by eight percentage points, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released Wednesday night shows the governor leading by an even bigger margin.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Sorry, Republicans. Newsom will survive recall — and emerge even stronger.

Dan Morain, former editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee, is the author of “Kamala’s Way: An American Life.”. Republican fantasies of evicting Gavin Newsom from the California governor’s office are about to be dashed. Despite some recent polls indicating potential trouble for Newsom, actual turnout in early voting — as well as patterns in candidate fundraising — suggest that he is all but certain to survive the Republican-backed recall effort.
PoliticsGV Wire

Newsom Recall Headed to Double-Digit Defeat: Poll

A new poll suggests that Gov. Gavin Newsom will fend off efforts to recall him from office. The Public Policy Institute of California’s poll of likely voters indicated that 58% will vote “no” on the recall while 39% will vote “yes.”. The poll also found that partisanship is driving how...
PoliticsWashington Post

It doesn’t look as if Gavin Newsom is leaving politics anytime soon

The four weeks from Oct. 7, 2003, to Nov. 4 of that year turn out to have a lot of significance 18 years later. On the first date, California Gov. Gray Davis lost a recall election, with voters choosing to oust him from office in favor of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger. On the second date, a photogenic county supervisor in San Francisco emerged in first place in the city’s jungle primary for mayor. That was Gavin Newsom, who would go on to win the mayoralty and, years later, Davis’s old job.
Presidential ElectionSan Francisco Chronicle

New poll shows Newsom recall failing as conservatives can't grow support

With less than two weeks before the Sept. 14 special election, the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is falling short as a majority of likely voters approve of how he is handling the top issues facing California and as Republicans have failed to broaden the coalition of opponents who want to get rid of him, according to a new study released Wednesday.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Under Fire For False Claims About Kids And COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With just two weeks before California’s recall election, the leading GOP contender in the bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his comments on kids and the coronavirus. In a sitdown interview with CNN’s Joe Johns, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder made these false claims about the coronavirus pandemic and young people. “I don’t believe that the science says young people can be vaccinated. I don’t believe the science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I’m not sure the science is settled on that at all. And young people...
California StatePosted by
Mission Local

Total Recall: Gavin Newsom’s present predicament mirrors his past

On Sept. 14, the people of the state of California will participate in an up-or-down vote on our governor, deciding whether to fish or cut bait on Gavin Christopher Newsom. We are also being asked to potentially replace him with a straight-to-video-caliber cast of zanies, sociopaths and zany sociopaths. The notion of retaining Newsom or handing the keys to a buffoon selected by a small sliver of the population is sickening — once again, Newsom has positioned himself as the favorable alternative in a political Stalingrad.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California ‘gut-and-amend’ bill on vaccine mandate fails

A controversial California "gut-and-amend" legislative maneuver that would have repurposed legislation about Bay Area traffic to impose a statewide coronavirus vaccine mandate has failed. A.B. 455 was originally meant to regulate lanes and tolls on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. But a draft of an amended version published by the...
Politicslasentinel.net

Resisting the Republican Recall: Not Confusing Need with Anger at Newsom

Whatever issues Democrats, progressives, liberals, independents and others have with Gov. Gavin Newsom, they should not confuse or conflate it with the urgent and essential need to resist, reject and defeat the Republican recall. For it is indeed a right-wing Republican effort regardless of the many ways they might nickname the truth, and repackage and present social callousness and cold political calculation as genuine concern for the welfare and future of sunny California. Their appeal is not only to the gullible and short-sighted, but also those who are prone to experience and express personal pique as real politics, tossing aside the critical issues at stake and the long view of politics and struggle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy