Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Lexington events coming soon

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2bwd_0bgSamCy00

2021 TVPPA Annual Conference

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Location: Lexington, KY Address: Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, Newtown Pike, Griffin Gate, Lexington, KY, USA Organizer: TVPPA Communities:

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhWRk_0bgSamCy00

Reiki Level 1: Intuition & Boundaries

Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 309 North Ashland Avenue, #Suite 180-B, Lexington, KY 40502

Reiki Level 1 Workshop inside Lexington Salt Cave In this 4-hour intensive course, prepare to move, cry, laugh, and dance like you never hav

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaMSc_0bgSamCy00

2021 USEA American Eventing Championships Presented by Nutrena Feeds

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4075 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY

Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky The United States Eventing Association American Eventing Championships presented by Nutrena Feeds is the annual championship for every level of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IFtc_0bgSamCy00

Neighborhood Lunch hosted by Base249

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 249 E Main St Suite 150, Lexington, KY

Neighborhood Lunch at Base249 About this Event Hi, y'all! We're excited to use our space to host our neighborhood eat and greet! Please feel free to drop by Base249 from 11:30a to 1:30p on August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125JZJ_0bgSamCy00

GLOW PARTY at Soundbar - Welcome back students and everybody else.

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 208 S Limestone, Lexington, KY

GLOW UP in this fun party. Two floors and patio of Black lights. Makeup artists from Hair Nation Salon and Spa will paint you up. Beautiful glowing art installations from artist Wylie Caudill...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
240
Followers
458
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Horse Park#Eventing#Golf#Lexington Salt Cave#Iron Works Pkwy#American#Nutrena Feeds#Ky Neighborhood Lunch#Hair Nation Salon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy