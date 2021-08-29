Lexington events coming soon

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

2021 TVPPA Annual Conference Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Location: Lexington, KY Address: Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, Newtown Pike, Griffin Gate, Lexington, KY, USA Organizer: TVPPA Communities:

Reiki Level 1: Intuition & Boundaries Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 309 North Ashland Avenue, #Suite 180-B, Lexington, KY 40502

Reiki Level 1 Workshop inside Lexington Salt Cave In this 4-hour intensive course, prepare to move, cry, laugh, and dance like you never hav

2021 USEA American Eventing Championships Presented by Nutrena Feeds Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4075 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY

Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky The United States Eventing Association American Eventing Championships presented by Nutrena Feeds is the annual championship for every level of the...

Neighborhood Lunch hosted by Base249 Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 249 E Main St Suite 150, Lexington, KY

Neighborhood Lunch at Base249 About this Event Hi, y'all! We're excited to use our space to host our neighborhood eat and greet! Please feel free to drop by Base249 from 11:30a to 1:30p on August...

GLOW PARTY at Soundbar - Welcome back students and everybody else. Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 208 S Limestone, Lexington, KY

GLOW UP in this fun party. Two floors and patio of Black lights. Makeup artists from Hair Nation Salon and Spa will paint you up. Beautiful glowing art installations from artist Wylie Caudill...