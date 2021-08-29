Cancel
Mobile, AL

Events on the Mobile calendar

Posted by 
Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 5 days ago

(MOBILE, AL) Mobile has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mobile:

2021 GC3 Conference- HIMSS Gulf Coast Chapters

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 64 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

The annual regional conference presented by the Alabama, Louisiana, & Mississippi Chapters of HIMSS returns to Mobile, AL!

The Joe Bullard Wine on the River Mobile

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

The Joe Bullard Wine on the River Mobile is back! Taste over 100 different wine and beer samples!

Turn-About Show at B-Bob's!

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 213 Conti St, Mobile, AL 36602

Watch your favorite bar employees Doing Drag on the B-Bob's Stage!

Theory of a Deadman

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 219 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Theory returns to Soul Kitchen in Mobile, AL on November 9th! They'll be joined by special guest 10 Years.

Gathering of Eagles

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 170 Saint Francis Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Mobile Area Council Eagle Scout Alumni is proud to present the 4th Annual Gathering of Eagles.

