Events on the Mobile calendar
(MOBILE, AL) Mobile has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mobile:
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 64 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602
The annual regional conference presented by the Alabama, Louisiana, & Mississippi Chapters of HIMSS returns to Mobile, AL!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 101 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602
The Joe Bullard Wine on the River Mobile is back! Taste over 100 different wine and beer samples!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 213 Conti St, Mobile, AL 36602
Watch your favorite bar employees Doing Drag on the B-Bob's Stage!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 219 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Theory returns to Soul Kitchen in Mobile, AL on November 9th! They'll be joined by special guest 10 Years.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 170 Saint Francis Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Mobile Area Council Eagle Scout Alumni is proud to present the 4th Annual Gathering of Eagles.
Comments / 0