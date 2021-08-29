Events on the Akron calendar

(AKRON, OH) Live events are coming to Akron.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Akron:

FREAK NIK: TWERK OLYMPICS Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 271 Maiden Lane, Akron, OH 44308

BIGGEST COLLEGE PARTY BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE BEST AND MOST LIT HOSTS, AND DJS AROUND COME KICK IT AND BE APART OF A MOVIE SCENE.

The Reach Opportunity Center Beginner Guitar Course Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 390 West Crosier Street, Akron, OH 44311

This is a guitar course for beginners to start practicing using their fingers and finding notes as well as coverage of all the basics

2021 EANDC Revitalization Games Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 550 S Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306

Join EANDC for a lively night of fun and games.

Speed Reading Class - Akron Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Akron, OH 44301

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Subverted Text: Turning Words Into Art with Mona Gazala Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 191 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

Make your own artist book in this FREE workshop by playing and creating narrative with found words and images!