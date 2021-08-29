Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Live events on the horizon in Tallahassee

Posted by 
Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 5 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Tallahassee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tallahassee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3hrx_0bgSajYn00

Magnitude/One Step Closer/WISH/Burning Strong/KOYO/Soul Blind

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 507 All Saints Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Return of Tallahassee Hardcore! Insane lineup to bring things back. Raffle prizes and free stickers at the door!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwsgp_0bgSajYn00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Tallahassee, FL 32301

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybpak_0bgSajYn00

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (TALLAHASSEE)

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: TALLAHASSEE, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Balance Your Hormones and Create Rock Solid Self-Worth & Self-Love by remembering what it means to be woman!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vD3Ct_0bgSajYn00

Gorgon City - The Olympia Tour (Tallahassee, FL)

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 459 W College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Elysian Events and Potbelly's Presents: Gorgon City - The Olympia Tour

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tH6Us_0bgSajYn00

3rd Annual BKG&MTF Scholarship Dinner & Dance Fundraiser

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 276 North Magnolia Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Join us as we honor the memory of brother Brian Keith Greene and the 2021 recipient the BKG&MT Scholarship.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
245
Followers
461
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#W College Avenue#Potbelly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy