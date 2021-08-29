Live events on the horizon in Tallahassee

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Tallahassee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tallahassee:

Magnitude/One Step Closer/WISH/Burning Strong/KOYO/Soul Blind Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 507 All Saints Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Return of Tallahassee Hardcore! Insane lineup to bring things back. Raffle prizes and free stickers at the door!

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Tallahassee, FL 32301

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (TALLAHASSEE) Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: TALLAHASSEE, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Balance Your Hormones and Create Rock Solid Self-Worth & Self-Love by remembering what it means to be woman!

Gorgon City - The Olympia Tour (Tallahassee, FL) Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 459 W College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Elysian Events and Potbelly's Presents: Gorgon City - The Olympia Tour

3rd Annual BKG&MTF Scholarship Dinner & Dance Fundraiser Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 276 North Magnolia Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Join us as we honor the memory of brother Brian Keith Greene and the 2021 recipient the BKG&MT Scholarship.