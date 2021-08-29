Coming soon: Naples events

(NAPLES, FL) Live events are lining up on the Naples calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Naples:

Happy Hour All Day Tuesdays Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL

No, we don’t have Free Beer, but we do have the next best thing! The Cafe is open until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday thru Saturday and 6:00 P.M. Sunday and Monday with Happy Hour from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M...

Monday Night Trivia In Naples Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2270 Logan Blvd N, Naples, FL

Grab your friends and Join us for Spotlight Trivia every Monday Night at 7:30pm. Prizes and engaging hosts. Free to play

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3360 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL

Support your local vendors offering a large selection of fresh produce, plants, flowers, gourmet foods & desserts, guacamole, pickles, cheese, honey, jams, clothes, jewelry, soaps & body products...

Blues & Brews at Jack's feat. Selwyn Birchwood Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 975 Imperial Golf Course Blvd STE 101, Naples, FL

The Blues & Brews concert series at Jacks is proud to present world class blues superstar, Selwyn Birchwood! Doors open at 11AM, and music starts at 1PM. We recommend arriving early as seating is...

4 hour boat rental Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

BOAT HOLDS 10 PEOPLE MAX AND MAX WEIGHT OF 1356 POUNDS.