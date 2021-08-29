Live events coming up in Madison

(MADISON, WI) Live events are lining up on the Madison calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madison:

UW Gospel Choir Reunion Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 716 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53706

Join us for an all-class reunion of the University of Wisconsin Gospel Choir during Homecoming Weekend!

The U.S. Air Force Band - Madison, WI Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 740 University Ave., Madison, WI 53706

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band.

Farm & Industry Short Course Preview Days 2021-2022 Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

Visit the UW-Madison campus, meet current students and faculty, and tour FISC spaces to learn more about how FISC meets your needs!

After Nationalism: How to be American in the 21st Century Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: School of Education, 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, WI 53706

In recognition of Constitution Day, the CSLD is honored to host Professor Samuel Goldman.

Orton-Front Auction Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2025 Yahara Pl, Madison, WI

Same quirky eastside tradition, but in a new location! Under this combined festival, we're moving the auction to the Cottonwood Stage at Yahara Park this Sunday at 2pm. Follow this event to get a...