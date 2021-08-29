Events on the Corpus Christi calendar

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Live events are lining up on the Corpus Christi calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corpus Christi area:

Realms Con 2021 Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Realms Con is not just a convention, it's an experience. Meet your favorite celebrity; experience a concert; learn a drawing, costuming, or prop making technique; dance away at the ball or party all night at the raves; watch a cosplay contest or be a part of one; join an interactive panel/workshop/game; visit the card and video gaming rooms and join a tournament. Realms Con's focus is to make sure our attendees always have lots of fun activities all weekend.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

TKO Gala with "Sugar" Ray Leonard Oct 29, 2021 Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Duke It Out Boxing is Ecstatic to be bringing Boxing Legend, "Sugar" Ray Leonard to Corpus Christi! October 29, 2021

Learn to Play Golf - August Session Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4401 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX

Our Learn to Play Golf classes are tailored for small groups and will teach you everything you need to know about stepping onto a golf course for the first time. -- LEARN MORE ...

Newsboys - ChildFund Volunteers - Corpus Christi, TX Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1901 N. Shoreline, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Come volunteer on the Newsboys Step Into the Light tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!