Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Events on the Corpus Christi calendar

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
Corpus Christi Journal
 5 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Live events are lining up on the Corpus Christi calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corpus Christi area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3m4z_0bgSacNi00

Realms Con 2021

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Realms Con is not just a convention, it's an experience. Meet your favorite celebrity; experience a concert; learn a drawing, costuming, or prop making technique; dance away at the ball or party all night at the raves; watch a cosplay contest or be a part of one; join an interactive panel/workshop/game; visit the card and video gaming rooms and join a tournament. Realms Con's focus is to make sure our attendees always have lots of fun activities all weekend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0K4u_0bgSacNi00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZksK_0bgSacNi00

TKO Gala with "Sugar" Ray Leonard Oct 29, 2021

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Duke It Out Boxing is Ecstatic to be bringing Boxing Legend, "Sugar" Ray Leonard to Corpus Christi! October 29, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rd7gP_0bgSacNi00

Learn to Play Golf - August Session

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4401 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX

Our Learn to Play Golf classes are tailored for small groups and will teach you everything you need to know about stepping onto a golf course for the first time. -- LEARN MORE ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtMsl_0bgSacNi00

Newsboys - ChildFund Volunteers - Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1901 N. Shoreline, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Come volunteer on the Newsboys Step Into the Light tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
381
Followers
432
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Tx 78401 Realms Con#Realms Con
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy