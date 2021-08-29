Cancel
Greensboro, NC

What’s up Greensboro: Local events calendar

(GREENSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Greensboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greensboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1dwm_0bgSabUz00

Megan Blake's Group Dog Training

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, South Lawn, Greensboro, NC 27401

Get great dog tips and real time practice with Megan Blake, as you learn to connect more deeply with your four-legged best friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgjyU_0bgSabUz00

Hope for the Persecuted Church - AIM Banquet 2021

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1502 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27401

This is an event where we will gather as one to stand for the persecuted church in India & Nepal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8XY1_0bgSabUz00

SUNDAY FUNDAYS at LIMELIGHT

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 113 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

The Triad’s longest running LGBT Nightlife! Each & Every Sunday! Guest DJs, hosts, amazing drink specials! Good vibes & GREAT times!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kg3Me_0bgSabUz00

90’s Aggies Reunion

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27401

90s Aggies WELCOME TO GHOE Reunion Event! Enjoy FELLOWSHIP, Food Trucks, Games, Vendors, & more! Portion of proceed benefit A&T students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmhK0_0bgSabUz00

PRETTY GIRLS LOVE TACO TUESDAY @ 117

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 117 North Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

EACH AND EVERY TUESDAY COME VIBE WITH THE #1 EVENT PLANNERS IN NC. TACOOOOOOOOO TUESDAYYYYYYYYYS AT 117 IS A GUARANTEED VIBE EACH WEEK.

