What’s up Greensboro: Local events calendar
(GREENSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Greensboro calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Greensboro area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 208 North Davie Street, South Lawn, Greensboro, NC 27401
Get great dog tips and real time practice with Megan Blake, as you learn to connect more deeply with your four-legged best friend.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 1502 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27401
This is an event where we will gather as one to stand for the persecuted church in India & Nepal.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 113 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
The Triad’s longest running LGBT Nightlife! Each & Every Sunday! Guest DJs, hosts, amazing drink specials! Good vibes & GREAT times!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27401
90s Aggies WELCOME TO GHOE Reunion Event! Enjoy FELLOWSHIP, Food Trucks, Games, Vendors, & more! Portion of proceed benefit A&T students.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 117 North Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
EACH AND EVERY TUESDAY COME VIBE WITH THE #1 EVENT PLANNERS IN NC. TACOOOOOOOOO TUESDAYYYYYYYYYS AT 117 IS A GUARANTEED VIBE EACH WEEK.
