Coming soon: Richmond events
(RICHMOND, VA) Live events are lining up on the Richmond calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Richmond area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: Camp Concert Hall, Booker Hall of Music, 453 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173
Join Gamelan Çudamani, Bali’s premiere music and dance company, to experience the richness of Balinese dance forms and styles.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Richmond, VA 23173
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220
J.S. Bach's monumental Mass in B minor featuring the Cathedral Schola Cantorum and Three Notch'd Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: Brown Alley Room 313, 231 Richmond Way, Richmond, VA 23173
Join Gamelan Cudamani and Dr. Andrew McGraw for a lecture demonstration on the traditions and spiritual practices of Balinese performance.
