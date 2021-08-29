Cancel
Richmond, VA

Coming soon: Richmond events

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
(RICHMOND, VA) Live events are lining up on the Richmond calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richmond area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZxs0_0bgSaacG00

Balinese Dance Workshop with Gamelan Çudamani

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Camp Concert Hall, Booker Hall of Music, 453 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173

Join Gamelan Çudamani, Bali’s premiere music and dance company, to experience the richness of Balinese dance forms and styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7Qx9_0bgSaacG00

Speed Reading Class - Richmond

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Richmond, VA 23173

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2kwn_0bgSaacG00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-RVA

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Richmond, VA 23173

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQc3v_0bgSaacG00

J.S. Bach's Mass in B minor

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220

J.S. Bach's monumental Mass in B minor featuring the Cathedral Schola Cantorum and Three Notch'd Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoK1S_0bgSaacG00

Lecture Demonstration on the Music, Dance, and Culture of Bali

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: Brown Alley Room 313, 231 Richmond Way, Richmond, VA 23173

Join Gamelan Cudamani and Dr. Andrew McGraw for a lecture demonstration on the traditions and spiritual practices of Balinese performance.

