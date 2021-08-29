Coming soon: Fort Wayne events

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Fort Wayne calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Wayne:

BDHS Class of 2011 - 10 Year Reunion Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 202 West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

October 23, 2021 from 7pm to 10pm at Promenade Park Pavilion!

Grants 4 Schools Conference @ Fort Wayne Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1150 South Harrison Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Learn how to get easy $ for your classroom, school or district.

Mission Madness Women's Retreat Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us on October 2 as we find respite and rejuvenation. Led by Pastor Julie Gvillo, Creative Executive Director of A Place of Grace

Locals Rock the River 2021 Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Locals Rock the River returns to Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday, September 18th with 6 hours of incredible live Rock music!