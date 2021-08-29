Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Coming soon: Fort Wayne events

Posted by 
Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Fort Wayne calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Wayne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgg6V_0bgSaZgP00

BDHS Class of 2011 - 10 Year Reunion

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 202 West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

October 23, 2021 from 7pm to 10pm at Promenade Park Pavilion!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKHCh_0bgSaZgP00

Grants 4 Schools Conference @ Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1150 South Harrison Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Learn how to get easy $ for your classroom, school or district.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beqvr_0bgSaZgP00

Mission Madness Women's Retreat

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us on October 2 as we find respite and rejuvenation. Led by Pastor Julie Gvillo, Creative Executive Director of A Place of Grace

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rr9j6_0bgSaZgP00

Locals Rock the River 2021

Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Locals Rock the River returns to Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday, September 18th with 6 hours of incredible live Rock music!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
302
Followers
443
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Place Of Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy