Spokane, WA

What’s up Spokane: Local events calendar

Spokane Post
 5 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Spokane has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spokane:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eG8yS_0bgSaXux00

Liz Cooper / Pearl Charles

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nyt7c_0bgSaXux00

It's Cocktail Time in Cuba Mixology Class

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201

Explore the drinks that put Cuba on the cocktail map. Learn and taste the history of Cuba in this hands-on mixology class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlO9n_0bgSaXux00

Lomelda // alexalone

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm, restaurant open at 3pm, basement lounge open at 6pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQf2l_0bgSaXux00

Darrin Bradbury

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fV2Hl_0bgSaXux00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Spokane, WA 99201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

