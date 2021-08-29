What’s up Spokane: Local events calendar

(SPOKANE, WA) Spokane has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spokane:

Liz Cooper / Pearl Charles Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

It's Cocktail Time in Cuba Mixology Class Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201

Explore the drinks that put Cuba on the cocktail map. Learn and taste the history of Cuba in this hands-on mixology class.

Lomelda // alexalone Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm, restaurant open at 3pm, basement lounge open at 6pm

Darrin Bradbury Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Spokane, WA 99201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.