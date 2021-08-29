Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Coming soon: Columbia events

Posted by 
Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 5 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Msq3N_0bgSaW2E00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Columbia, SC 29201

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKukf_0bgSaW2E00

UofSC vs. Clemson Alumni Association Tailgate

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1125 George Rogers Blvd, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us at the official UofSC Alumni Association tailgate before you head to Williams-Brice to cheer on the Gamecocks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BG2Zc_0bgSaW2E00

The Women's Marketplace Expo - Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Ready for a Women's Expo made just for Y-O-U? Join us for The Women's Marketplace Expo. Here's your chance to support local women.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yE7g_0bgSaW2E00

"My Angel" a Anita Baker Tribute presented by Mike Stone Entertainment

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Mike Stone Entertainment & Main Course presets “My Angel” a Tribute to Anita Baker.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
287
Followers
437
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sc#Uofsc Alumni Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy