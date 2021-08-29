Coming soon: Columbia events

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Columbia, SC 29201

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

UofSC vs. Clemson Alumni Association Tailgate Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1125 George Rogers Blvd, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us at the official UofSC Alumni Association tailgate before you head to Williams-Brice to cheer on the Gamecocks!

The Women's Marketplace Expo - Columbia, SC Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Ready for a Women's Expo made just for Y-O-U? Join us for The Women's Marketplace Expo. Here's your chance to support local women.

"My Angel" a Anita Baker Tribute presented by Mike Stone Entertainment Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Mike Stone Entertainment & Main Course presets “My Angel” a Tribute to Anita Baker.