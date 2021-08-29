Toledo calendar: What's coming up

(TOLEDO, OH) Toledo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Toledo:

The BLAK GALA Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 601 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604

The Blak Gala Suit and Tie Red Carpet Event Dress To Impress Oct 8th 8pm-1am Hosted by Jacob Bates Live Band and Music By Dj BiG Lou

MercyMe - Children International Volunteers - Toledo, OH Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 500 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604

Come volunteer on the MercyMe Inhale (Exhale) tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

"Sweet Escape" Party Cruise w. Toledo Spirits Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 803 Water St, Toledo, OH 43604

Cruise the Maumee River on the Sandpiper before anchoring at Promenade Park for the Gwen Stefani concert. Cocktails/beer/food provided.

2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 Water Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Celebrate Latino Culture, Food and Music with Adelante - The Latino and Community Resource Center!