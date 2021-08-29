Cancel
Toledo, OH

Toledo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 5 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Toledo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Toledo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDy9a_0bgSaUGm00

The BLAK GALA

Toledo, OH

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 601 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604

The Blak Gala Suit and Tie Red Carpet Event Dress To Impress Oct 8th 8pm-1am Hosted by Jacob Bates Live Band and Music By Dj BiG Lou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ghXr_0bgSaUGm00

MercyMe - Children International Volunteers - Toledo, OH

Toledo, OH

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 500 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604

Come volunteer on the MercyMe Inhale (Exhale) tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9CaA_0bgSaUGm00

"Sweet Escape" Party Cruise w. Toledo Spirits

Toledo, OH

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 803 Water St, Toledo, OH 43604

Cruise the Maumee River on the Sandpiper before anchoring at Promenade Park for the Gwen Stefani concert. Cocktails/beer/food provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKWg6_0bgSaUGm00

2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Toledo, OH

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 Water Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Celebrate Latino Culture, Food and Music with Adelante - The Latino and Community Resource Center!

