Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Events on the West Palm Beach calendar

Posted by 
West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 5 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Live events are lining up on the West Palm Beach calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Palm Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3i49_0bgSaTO300

Free Community Stage Concert at the Norton: I 95 Band

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Join us at the Norton Museum of Art for a free concert on the lawn by I 95 Band.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fc2St_0bgSaTO300

The Media Meet Up

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 340 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

An open invitation to the digital creatives of the Palm Beaches as well as brands and businesses looking to add media to their marketing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgjQu_0bgSaTO300

Florida Education Media Association Meeting and Book Club (EMA Members)

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 South Rosemary Avenue, #Suite 162, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Florida Education Media Association Meeting and Book Club (EMA Members)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgeTL_0bgSaTO300

FIWE Clean Comedy Show

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 410 Evernia Street, #Unit 108, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FREE Clean Comedy Night at FIWE Caribbean Cuisine. Seating 8pm Show Start 9pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWvns_0bgSaTO300

Book Signing with Chef Robert Irvine

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Book Signing with Chef Robert Irvine during Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival at Rosemary Square.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
188
Followers
457
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Irvine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Food Wine#Clean Comedy#Live Events#The Norton Museum Of Art#Ema#Fiwe Caribbean Cuisine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy