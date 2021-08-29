Events on the West Palm Beach calendar

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Live events are lining up on the West Palm Beach calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Palm Beach:

Free Community Stage Concert at the Norton: I 95 Band West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Join us at the Norton Museum of Art for a free concert on the lawn by I 95 Band.

The Media Meet Up West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 340 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

An open invitation to the digital creatives of the Palm Beaches as well as brands and businesses looking to add media to their marketing!

Florida Education Media Association Meeting and Book Club (EMA Members) West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 South Rosemary Avenue, #Suite 162, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Florida Education Media Association Meeting and Book Club (EMA Members)

FIWE Clean Comedy Show West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 410 Evernia Street, #Unit 108, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FREE Clean Comedy Night at FIWE Caribbean Cuisine. Seating 8pm Show Start 9pm

Book Signing with Chef Robert Irvine West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Book Signing with Chef Robert Irvine during Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival at Rosemary Square.