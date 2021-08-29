Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Live events Grand Rapids — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Grand Rapids is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDH6m_0bgSaSVK00

IPW Presents - Live Pro Wrestling In Grand Rapids, MI - 12/4/2021

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 505 Ball Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Independence Pro Wrestling brings live professional wrestling back to Grand Rapids, MI!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GR2Ve_0bgSaSVK00

Small Plates Big Impact

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join us for an exclusive dining experience to benefit the Downtown Market Education Foundation’s programming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcVne_0bgSaSVK00

5 Day Mind & Body Challenge to Remove Fear & Perfectionism for Women! (GMI)

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join the 5 Day Mind & Body Challenge for Women to Remove Fear & Perfectionism to Finally Create Your Dream Reality!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35J9cc_0bgSaSVK00

BACKSPIN IV | "The People Vs. Hunger"

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 235 Louis Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This party is a "foodraiser" - to help feed other people in OUR communities... #PeopleVSHunger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywVDr_0bgSaSVK00

Grand Rapids - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

