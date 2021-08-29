Santa Ana events coming up

(SANTA ANA, CA) Santa Ana is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Ana area:

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-SACA Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Fun Paint Night, Amazing Instructor ! (Santa Ana) Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 North Spurgeon Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

What makes this Paint Night Special is the Instructor, Alexis has a way with teaching and hosting, that makes this experience amazing!

HORRIBLE IMAGININGS FILM FESTIVAL Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

The 2021 Horrible Imaginings Film Festival is coming back to The Frida Cinema during Labor Day Weekend!

Perreo Thursday at the Copper Door Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 225 N Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Perreo Thursdays at Copper Door in Downtown Santa Ana every Thursday night DJ play mix of reggaeton + Cumbia + merengue all night