What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

(ROCHESTER, NY) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

Vision Tour - Hope Center Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 North Chestnut Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Visit the Hope Center where nonprofits will work together to maximize their work and impact

The Convalescence & Filth Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

The Convalescence, Filth, Casket Robbery, & Blood Of Angels in Rochester, NY

Tee Grizzley w/ Jackboy Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

National Touring Hip-Hop Artist, Tee Grizzley comes to Rochester on his "Built for Whatever" Tour

Strawberry Girls - 10 Year Anniversary Tour Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Strawberry Girls - 10 Year Anniversary Tour in Rochester, NY

Halloween In Hell Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

POISON THE PROPHET hosts: Halloween In Hell - OCTOBER 30TH - 16+ EVENT W/ ID. $10 tickets in advance - $12 at the door.