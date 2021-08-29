What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar
(ROCHESTER, NY) Live events are coming to Rochester.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 111 North Chestnut Street, Rochester, NY 14604
Visit the Hope Center where nonprofits will work together to maximize their work and impact
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604
The Convalescence, Filth, Casket Robbery, & Blood Of Angels in Rochester, NY
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604
National Touring Hip-Hop Artist, Tee Grizzley comes to Rochester on his "Built for Whatever" Tour
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604
Strawberry Girls - 10 Year Anniversary Tour in Rochester, NY
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604
POISON THE PROPHET hosts: Halloween In Hell - OCTOBER 30TH - 16+ EVENT W/ ID. $10 tickets in advance - $12 at the door.
