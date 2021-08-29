Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 5 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YR14x_0bgSaLZT00

Vision Tour - Hope Center

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 North Chestnut Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Visit the Hope Center where nonprofits will work together to maximize their work and impact

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XkU9i_0bgSaLZT00

The Convalescence & Filth

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

The Convalescence, Filth, Casket Robbery, & Blood Of Angels in Rochester, NY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeoHj_0bgSaLZT00

Tee Grizzley w/ Jackboy

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

National Touring Hip-Hop Artist, Tee Grizzley comes to Rochester on his "Built for Whatever" Tour

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEcRP_0bgSaLZT00

Strawberry Girls - 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

Strawberry Girls - 10 Year Anniversary Tour in Rochester, NY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyBwj_0bgSaLZT00

Halloween In Hell

Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 55 Chestnut St, Rochester, NY 14604

POISON THE PROPHET hosts: Halloween In Hell - OCTOBER 30TH - 16+ EVENT W/ ID. $10 tickets in advance - $12 at the door.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
341
Followers
424
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tee Grizzley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Halloween#Live Events#Casket Robbery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy