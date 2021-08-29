Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

Live events on the horizon in Stockton

Posted by 
Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 5 days ago

(STOCKTON, CA) Stockton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stockton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toH2N_0bgSaKgk00

Grown Man Business Poetry Featuring Terry Moore

Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202

This event is a must see. Featuring Terry Moore. This is the event everyone loves to talk about. Get here and enjoy the

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfFSW_0bgSaKgk00

Summer of '69

Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2233 Grand Canal Blvd UNIT 107, Stockton, CA

*Free Event** It's never too late to learn how to SOCIAL DANCE! Come join us for a newcomer-friendly night to learn the basics of partner dancing! (NO PARTNER REQUIRED) Attire: TIE DYE Time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Jlxw_0bgSaKgk00

Fury vs Wilder III at Port City Sports Bar and Grill

Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202

This is the Trilogy! Don't miss the fight that is a true heavyweight battle. The fight you don't want to miss Fury vs Wilder III

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ju7R_0bgSaKgk00

Manifestations & margaritas August 2.0

Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Manifestations & Margaritas is a monthly held workshop for the spiritual collective! Where we laugh, cry, learn, teach , eat & get tipsy!This monthly meet is designed to help facilitate proper use of

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIQMg_0bgSaKgk00

Marisela

Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 242 E Main St, Stockton, CA

La Madonna Latina, “La diva de la música romántica” y “La dama de hierro” son algunos de los títulos que ha recibido Marisela a los largo de su carrera, esta hermosa méxico-americana alcanzó la...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
539
Followers
410
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Suite J#Los Largo De Su Carrera#Esta Hermosa M Xico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy