Live events on the horizon in Stockton

(STOCKTON, CA) Stockton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stockton:

Grown Man Business Poetry Featuring Terry Moore Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202

This event is a must see. Featuring Terry Moore. This is the event everyone loves to talk about. Get here and enjoy the

Summer of '69 Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2233 Grand Canal Blvd UNIT 107, Stockton, CA

*Free Event** It's never too late to learn how to SOCIAL DANCE! Come join us for a newcomer-friendly night to learn the basics of partner dancing! (NO PARTNER REQUIRED) Attire: TIE DYE Time...

Fury vs Wilder III at Port City Sports Bar and Grill Stockton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 222 North El Dorado Street, Suite J, Stockton, CA 95202

This is the Trilogy! Don't miss the fight that is a true heavyweight battle. The fight you don't want to miss Fury vs Wilder III

Manifestations & margaritas August 2.0 Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Manifestations & Margaritas is a monthly held workshop for the spiritual collective! Where we laugh, cry, learn, teach , eat & get tipsy!This monthly meet is designed to help facilitate proper use of

Marisela Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 242 E Main St, Stockton, CA

La Madonna Latina, “La diva de la música romántica” y “La dama de hierro” son algunos de los títulos que ha recibido Marisela a los largo de su carrera, esta hermosa méxico-americana alcanzó la...