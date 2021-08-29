Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Events on the Baton Rouge calendar

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
(BATON ROUGE, LA) Baton Rouge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baton Rouge area:

Crazytown with special guest Green Jelly

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come out to see Crazytown and Green Jelly you don't want to miss this one!

MRCTI 10th Annual Digital Conference

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 150 Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Please join us at our 10th Annual Meeting MRCTI Digital Conference

How To Improve Your Memory - Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Category 6

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come ring in the New Year with Category 6 we will have a ball drop at midnight.

Boo Bash Bingo

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 320 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come join the Greater Baton Rouge Women's Council of Realtors for our annual Bingo event!!!

ABOUT

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

