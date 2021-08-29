Cancel
New Orleans, LA

What's up New Orleans: Local events calendar

New Orleans Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Orleans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyJQg_0bgSaFH700

Skincare Systems: Product Knowledge

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 910 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Discover Lira Clinical's products and treatments with proven, corrective skin results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWmIP_0bgSaFH700

MEGA TOUR- NEW ORLEANS - BEAUTY TRAINING

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1615 Poydras Street, #900, New Orleans, LA 70112

Learn 5 Manipulation Techniques from the industry leading professionals. These techniques include Classic, Strips, Cluster, Lift and Tint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4kz0_0bgSaFH700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qREbN_0bgSaFH700

First Fridays

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 213 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Bökoo is taking over Fridays! Come out and celebrate with us each and every first friday of the month with our host of honor.

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

