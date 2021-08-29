What’s up New Orleans: Local events calendar

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Orleans:

Skincare Systems: Product Knowledge New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 910 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Discover Lira Clinical's products and treatments with proven, corrective skin results.

MEGA TOUR- NEW ORLEANS - BEAUTY TRAINING New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1615 Poydras Street, #900, New Orleans, LA 70112

Learn 5 Manipulation Techniques from the industry leading professionals. These techniques include Classic, Strips, Cluster, Lift and Tint.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

First Fridays New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 213 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Bökoo is taking over Fridays! Come out and celebrate with us each and every first friday of the month with our host of honor.