Live events on the horizon in Riverside

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Riverside calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riverside:

Quiet Events US Tour - Riverside, CA Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 3485 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation-Riverside Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Riverside, CA 92501

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Louis Prima Jr & The Witnesses Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Louis Prima Jr & The Witnesses LIVE at the Concert Lounge! ALL AGES! Doors at 8:00PM Tickets range between $25-$40

Still Dreadful w/ the Conditionz, and Megladon! Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Still Dreadful returns to the Concert Lounge w. The Conditionz & Megladon! 21 + Doors at 8PM $10 Presale / $15 at the door

Rockstars of Tomorrow - Band Core Concert Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Rockstars of Tomorrow (Riverside) presents "Band Core Concert" Doors at 6:00PM ALL AGES $10 Presale / $15 Door