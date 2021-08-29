Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Events on the Knoxville calendar

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 5 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Knoxville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Knoxville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8INE_0bgSaBkD00

Klinker Brick Wine Dinner at Oliver Royale

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 5 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902

We're so excited to announce our first wine dinner of fall at Oliver Royale!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaXlj_0bgSaBkD00

Symphony of the Trees

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Hundreds of the city's most spectacular Christmas Trees on display during Christmas week. Symphony of the Trees Knoxville Convention Center

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRKeZ_0bgSaBkD00

Symposium: Behind the Design, Community Collaborative Sutherland Avenue

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 414 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Please join ETCDC and AIA as we host The Symposium

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVf7l_0bgSaBkD00

History Headquarters Interactive Family Gallery Tours Sundays

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 601 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Unlock the past at History Headquarters, an interactive gallery for families and children at the Museum of East Tennessee History.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVuMr_0bgSaBkD00

Two BIkes Presents: Bike Commuting 101

Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 118 South Central Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Learn all the basics of riding your bike to work, school, or on errands.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
336
Followers
451
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#East Tennessee#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Etcdc#Aia#History Headquarters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy