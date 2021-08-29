Events on the Knoxville calendar
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Knoxville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Knoxville:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 5 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902
We're so excited to announce our first wine dinner of fall at Oliver Royale!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902
Hundreds of the city's most spectacular Christmas Trees on display during Christmas week. Symphony of the Trees Knoxville Convention Center
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 414 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902
Please join ETCDC and AIA as we host The Symposium
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 601 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902
Unlock the past at History Headquarters, an interactive gallery for families and children at the Museum of East Tennessee History.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 118 South Central Street, Knoxville, TN 37902
Learn all the basics of riding your bike to work, school, or on errands.
Comments / 0