Honolulu, HI

Honolulu calendar: Events coming up

Honolulu Journal
 5 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Honolulu area:

Outdoor Worship Seating

Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2009 Oahu Ave #A, Honolulu, HI

Please join us for worship on Sundays. Limited Outdoor Seating due to rise in COVID -19 cases.

Paradise Waikiki Sunset Cruise - August 31st

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Enjoy Your Weekday Sunset on our Paradise Waikiki Sunset Cruise!! -Music -Swimming -BYOB

September 5, Sunday Masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1184 Bishop Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join us in-person for the celebration of the Holy Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Honolulu, Hawaii

Free Event - Children's Story Time — Honolulu

Honolulu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

A special event where published GBP authors will be reading their book to your children. It's going to be a fun-filled Sunday morning

Business & Babies: How to Create a Lasting Legacy to Benefit Both

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Address: 1451 Queen Emma Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Business and Babies: How to Create a Lasting Legacy to Benefit Both

